Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Orana Caravan, Camping 4WD and Fish Show draws a crowd

By Amy McIntyre
September 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands attended the annual Orana Caravan, Camping 4WD and Fish Show over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.