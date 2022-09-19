Thousands attended the annual Orana Caravan, Camping 4WD and Fish Show over the weekend.
Held at the Dubbo Showground on September 16, 17, 18, those who attended were treated to some of the best on offer when it comes to caravanning and camping.
The show offers locals and visitors a unique opportunity to see a huge display of various caravanning, camping and fishing equipment from both local and regional sellers.
The event attracts thousands of people from across the region, who travel to Dubbo to see the exhibits.
On display were a range of luxury motorhomes, caravans, campervans, camping gear and 4WD accessories, allowing those who attended to find everything they needed to go out and live in and love the outdoors.
