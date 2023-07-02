Jackie Bayley has wanted to become a mental health nurse ever since her own struggles with mental health led to hospital treatment.
The 24-year-old said she received such good care that she wanted to pass on the compassion she received to others, to help them on their journey to recovery - just like her nurses helped her.
Ms Bayley is well on her way to fulfilling her dream after graduating from TAFE NSW Dubbo with a Diploma of Nursing.
She said it was "really exciting" to have her certificate and to be starting a job in the industry soon.
Ms Bayley reflected on her own time as a patient, and said she could remember "a few nurses in particular who went above and beyond what you would expect them to do".
"How they cared for me and others made me think I could turn my pain into power," Ms Bayley told the Daily Liberal.
"I went into nursing wanting to be a mental health nurse. I still would love to go down that road and I'm looking at surgical nursing at the moment."
How they cared for me and others made me think I could turn my pain into power.- Jackie Bayley
Having been in hospital for mental health herself gives Ms Bayley lived experience which she believes will give her "so much more compassion and empathy" about what her patients are going through.
She hopes to bring "a lot of enthusiasm" to the job.
"I have a lot of passion for nursing and I think I can be a nurse with a big smile on her face and willing to help make your day."
Her message to others was "if you want something, go for it".
"Don't let things you are going through hold you back. You can use those things to get what you want."
Acting TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Nursing and Health Louise Posa said Ms Bayley is a student who epitomises determination and resilience.
IN OTHER NEWS
"She did not and would not give up, and neither would we allow her to. We could see a nurse before us and supported her with the practical skills and reassurance so that she could achieve that," Ms Posa said.
"I believe that Jackie will also be a fantastic mentor to new nurses who have the pleasure of working with her in the future."
Ms Bayley was one of 15 Diploma of Nursing students graduating from the local Dubbo TAFE on Friday, June 30.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.