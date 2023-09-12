Daily Liberal
Home/Video/Animal
Voice to Parliament

Wiradjuri elder Aunty Narelle Boys backs the Voice to Parliament

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 13 2023 - 8:30am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fifty-six years ago Wiradjuri elder Aunty Narelle Boys saw the constitution changed. Now she hopes to see it change again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.