Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation founder Robert Riley says Voice a chance for change

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 1 2023 - 8:34am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the countdown to referendum day begins, one local Voice supporter is urging the community to embrace the chance to make a change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.