A little bit of happiness was delivered to Dubbo's cancer patients on Thursday.
In honour of Daffodil Day on August 31, Cancer Council volunteers Peter Hargreaves and Phil Peak delivered flowers to the Western Cancer Centre.
Mr Hargreaves, along with about 15 other people, is a volunteer with Cancer Council's Transport to Treatment program.
"We pick up patients within 200 kilometres of Dubbo and bring them in for treatment and then take them home. I think that's probably our prime inspiration [for delivering the flowers]
"These people are absolutely fabulous, they're wonderful people and they're so appreciative of what we're able to do for them."
Mr Hargreaves said he joined the Transport for Treatment volunteers as a way to keep himself busy after retirement.
He said cancer was a "hideous disease" and having lost two sisters to it, he was happy to have found a way to help others.
"I think I speak for all the drivers, we just get an immense satisfaction out of helping those people and just seeing the smiles on their faces," he said.
"We're able to go out and pick them up and they're just so grateful for that and I suppose in turn, we're grateful to be able to meet these people and interact with them."
Tim Williams, the nursing unit manager for the oncology unit at Dubbo Hospital, said Daffodil Day was also about acknowledgement.
"I think Daffodil Day is the combination of recognising the work the volunteers and paid people of the cancer council have done throughout the course of the year, and what they're doing for the following year," he said.
"It's a valuable service that provides a valuable resource to patients."
As well as Transport to Treatment, Mr Williams said the Cancer Council also provided information and support for patients.
He said the daffodils would brighten the faces of all of the patients on Thursday.
Jason Dearmer was at CSC selling daffodils and Cancer Council merchandise.
"Daffodils are a symbol of hope and that's one thing that fresh daffodils provide for a lot of people who are undergoing cancer treatment or want to support someone who has cancer, or just for the memory of a loved one that's lost," he told the Daily Liberal earlier in the week.
Mr Dearmer is hoping to raise $2000.
