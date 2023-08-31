In the Southern Highlands town of Exeter, a younger Mr Rendell had "five or six muscle car and hot rod builders" living nearby, including, reportedly, Owen Webb, who is "probably the most recognised name in the car show scene in Australia".
Mr Rendell will be proudly taking his converted 1951 chevy truck - repurposed into an American-style chevy pickup - to the inaugural Dubbo Motorfest.
"It was my wife's grandfather's truck that sat on the farm for about 30 years and so we rebuilt it," Mr Rendell told the Daily Liberal.
"We put an LS1 auto and disc brake rear end out of a Commodore in it. It's called a retro mod or a retro build - an old patina-style ute, but it's got all brand new gear underneath."
Locals might know Mr Rendell as he's the public face of the monthly Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee which, at around 2000 people and 200 cars and bikes, is one of Dubbo's biggest monthly events. He is also the public officer for Mad Car Club, which has around 330 members.
However, he said Dubbo Motorfest - for which he is public officer - is set to be the biggest ever car and bike event in Dubbo, with over 1000 vehicles registered.
"We have around 50 Concours show, top end show cars that are like magazine and trophy winning cars coming in from all over NSW," Mr Rendell said.
"We're aiming at about 200 motorcycles with about 20 of those being Concours top end show winners. We've got around 500 to 600 cars."
There will be a section for show and shine cars, as well as classic and collectable cars. There will be 38 trophies given out during the event.
There will be coffee and food trailers galore in the village green, as well as live music all day and a bar. The kids will enjoy the jumping castle and play area, and the big kids will enjoy helicopter rides which will go for $75 per ride.
"We've got a freestyle Motocross crew from Brisbane that will be doing four shows during the day that are just next level. We've got a BMX exhibition there.
" ... There's a remote controlled car specialist there who's going to show all the different sorts of remote control cars. And we're hoping to get a guy who puts a motor together in eight minutes."
Around 10 per cent of the cars in the exhibition will be cars pulled out of people's sheds that are rarely seen. There will also be a category rewarding 'projects in motion' or uncompleted projects, as an incentive to keep going on that build.
There will also be a category for rad rods or patina vehicles, old on the outside and new on the inside.
"This is a family friendly event for car and bike enthusiasts, whether they own one or whether they're simply interested in it," Mr Rendell said.
He estimated Dubbo has up to 15,000 motor enthusiasts who might come along to the event.
Entry will be $10 and this will go to four men's mental health and well being charities, including the local Tradies In Sight.
People bringing cars into the show will need to be in before 9am. People on foot can enter any time until 3.30pm when the event finishes.
Dubbo Motorfest will take place at Dubbo Showground on Saturday, September 2.
