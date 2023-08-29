Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our People

Dubbo wins at Western NSW Excellence in Building Awards

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 29 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo builders shone in a western NSW building awards program in August, which rewarded strong projects and design in an industry that is fighting back post-pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.