Matt Lack Building won two categories at the 2023 Western NSW Excellence in Building Awards Gala: Contract Homes $700,000 to $900,000, for a home at Allison Street; and House Additions, Alterations and Renovations $200,000, for a renovation at Catherine Drive.
Director Matt Lack said he prided himself on providing a good-quality finish.
"All my work is word of mouth so it's important to have good quality," he told the Daily Liberal.
The judges called his Allison Street project "a beautiful light filled space full of technical features and surprises", and said of his renovation, "Every aspect of this build provides some form of design detail, and every usable space has been utilised".
Elements Interiors and Construction won the Residential Fitout category, for its Quinn Street residence.
The judges said the level of complexity and attention to detail was "impressive" and of "an incredibly high standard".
Interior designer, Pip Stalley-Batten, said she and builder and director Damien Batten were "humbled" to win.
"From concept through to how everything is chosen, it's really designed around the concept, so everything really flows and is really functional," Ms Stalley-Batten told the Daily Liberal.
She said it was "very much a team effort" and congratulated all the sub-contractors who worked on the project, saying they should be "acknowledged for their attention to detail".
She applauded the event as "a great social night" which was "great for networking".
Mitch Cavanagh Projects won a Merit Award for Contract Homes $900,000 to $1.1 million for a project called Whitewood.
The judges said they were "extremely impressed with the quality of workmanship shown throughout this expansive light filled home that incorporated a perfect blend of materials, design and sustainability".
The awards ceremony was hosted by Master Builders Association of NSW in Orange on August 18.
Katie Kidd - Regional Coordinator Western NSW, Master Builders Association of NSW, said the awards was "a night to remember", showcasing the region's "top-notch construction talent".
"Hosted in Orange, the event honoured builders, subcontractors, women, and apprentices who are shaping the area's construction landscape," she said.
"The gala showcased not only incredible quality of building but also a sense of unity among entrants, our sponsors, and the broader construction community."
