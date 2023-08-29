A group of gamers is subverting the stereotype that all geeks wear tracksuit pants.
This is according to a member of a Dubbo group that meets to play board games.
Adam Clark said it was a "real joy" to share his hobby with the 20-odd members of Above Board Gamers who meet on the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 6pm at Devil's Hollow Brewery.
"I find being able to run this sort of thing ... I get real joy from watching other people participate in something I'm part of [and have organised]," Mr Clark told the Daily Liberal.
The group began about five years ago with only a handful of people who would meet-up at the pub and play board games, also known as tabletop games.
Now the group has a Facebook page with over 250 members who chat about their favourite games and organise meet-ups.
"It's very fluid, it's not very formal. It's become a bit organic and it kind of runs itself which is exactly what we want," Mr Clark said.
There has been a resurgence of these types of games in recent years - but you won't see the members of Above Board Gamers playing any games from Milton Bradley.
"You won't see things like Monopoly, Scrabble and things like that," Mr Clark said.
Some of the games they have played recently include Kill Doctor Lucky, Love Letter, Nuns on the Run, 7 Wonders, and Dojo Kun.
Mr Clark said the rise in tabletop games had coincided with the rise of "geek culture", which includes the resurgence in computer games.
Mr Clark himself has enough games to fill a standard double built-in wardrobe, and three or four of the group's members have similar-sized collections.
The local convention is smaller in scale and is sponsored by local shop Basement Games.
Friendship and camaraderie is important during the convention and also during the regular Thursday night meet-ups at the brewery.
"If you're hungry, we'll show up at 5.30pm and grab a feed. By 6pm we'll have pulled out some board games. If you have a game you want to play and share, then bring that along," Mr Clark said.
" ... Depending on how many players a game can handle, we'll have a large group playing one game down to three or four groups playing small games."
Mr Clark's message to prospective players?
"We're just a friendly bunch of people and want to share our hobby. We're very inclusive, we have all kinds of different people, and if you have ever had an interest, try it out - the games are so much different to what you might expect," he said.
Board games these days are not the "boring" kinds you might have played as a kid - no Hungry Hungry Hippos. Instead, the options range from "fun, short or silly", right up to "epic, big, brain-crunching" games.
A favourite at DubCon is Tales of the Arabian Nights, which the local gamers love to play because it takes almost an entire day - perfect for convention day.
"It's basically a choose your own adventure role playing game. Competitively, it leads to silliness, but still very tactical game play," Mr Clark said.
