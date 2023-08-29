Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Above Board Gamers Dubbo ready to challenge new players

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of gamers is subverting the stereotype that all geeks wear tracksuit pants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.