The sun was shining at the weekend for the regular Dubbo Farmers Markets and Dubbo Cars and Coffee.
Our photographer went along to snap some of those present.
Did we get a photo of you?
The Dubbo Farmers Markets are held on the first and third Saturday of every month, regardless of the weather.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual monthly get together for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars. It's held on the first Saturday of every month at Victoria Park.
Entry to Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is by gold coin donation.
