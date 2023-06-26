Dubbo Showground was full of food stalls, vendors and retail shops as the Aussie Night Markets came to town.
Our photographer Amy McIntyre was on hand to snap just some of the happy faces at the Showground on Saturday afternoon.
It was a busy weekend in the Central West for the Aussie Night Markets team with Bathurst hosting the roadshow on Sunday night.
