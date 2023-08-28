Jason Dearmer will be unmissable on Thursday when he dons his yellow attire for Daffodil Day.
Daffodil Day is held on August 31. The annual day raises money and awareness for the Cancer Council.
On Thursday, Mr Dearmer is holding a Daffodil Day stall out the front of CSC.
He'll be selling fresh daffodils and Cancer Council merchandise, like pens has and Dougal bears, from 8.30am until 2pm.
"Daffodil Day is extremely important to a lot of people so they take the time out of the day to come and get a daffodil or other merchandise," Mr Dearmer said.
"Daffodils are a symbol of hope and that's one thing that fresh daffodils provide for a lot of people who are undergoing cancer treatment or want to support someone who has cancer, or just for the memory of a loved one that's lost."
Mr Dearmer is hoping to raise $2000 on the day.
The money will be used to support Transport to Treatment, a service in Dubbo which helps cancer patients get to their medical appointments, as well as the 13 11 20 hotline for those who need information or support.
In 2022, Daffodil Day events around the country raised around $2.5 million for lifesaving cancer research.
But even if someone doesn't have the money to buy any daffodils or merchandise, Mr Dearmer still encouraged them to visit him on Thursday to say 'hello'.
"Come down and find out about the services Cancer Council offers in the local area. I'm more than happy to have a chat with people even if they're not buying anything," he said.
