Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Daffodil Day 2023: Jason Dearmer selling flowers, merchandise on Church Street

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated August 29 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jason Dearmer will be unmissable on Thursday when he dons his yellow attire for Daffodil Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.