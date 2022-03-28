news, local-news,

They danced hard, they danced well - and they danced for cancer. The Stars of Dubbo - nine local legends who performed on stage in front of 400 paying guests on Friday night - exceeded their fundraising goal of $100,000, raising $154,596 for Cancer Council NSW to support people affected by cancer. The money will go towards cancer prevention, awareness, and patient support. After 10 weeks of training with local dance schools, the Stars debuted their eagerly-awaited dance routines. The Manager of Cancer Council for the Western Division, Ricky Puada, said the dancers and their supporters were advocating for "a cancer-free future". Addressing the crowd at the Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, he thanked and acknowledged the "substantial efforts" of all participants and their communities, particularly those of the Warren and Trangie communities who between them raised over $53,000. "Fundraising events such as Stars of Dubbo make sure Cancer Council is able to effect change at a local level," Mr Puada said. "Cancer Council NSW provides practical information and support to cancer patients and healthcare professionals. We have initiatives to prevent cancer while also advocating for better cancer policy and funding world-class research. "In the past two years alone, fundraising from events like Stars of Dubbo, have enabled Cancer Council to fund over $36 million in cancer research. This research benefits every person in this room and your continued support tonight ensures this funding is maintained for years to come." Tim Whiteley and Brad McRae with dance school Dance Experience were a crowd favourite with their Blues Brother's routine, taking away the People's Choice Award. The boys, from Warren, also won the Highest Fundraiser Award by raising $28,946, followed closely by Claire Jenkins of Trangie who raised $24,254. Mr Whiteley said: "We come from a small community and we've got friends and family that have all been affected [by cancer] over the years. Any support that the Cancer Council gives, particularly in rural areas ... it's great for towns like Warren and Trangie and beyond. If we can contribute, that's what we're about." He thanked Ms Jenkins for creating the Crops For Cancer initiative with Graincorp, through which the boys were able to garner "a serious kickstart to our coffers". The Judge's Choice gong went to Orlander Ruming - acting editor of this newspaper - with Urban Edge. Ms Ruming said: "I'm so glad to be raising money for the Cancer Council. Even during this process I've had multiple loved ones who have been diagnosed with cancer ... so it's been great to be able to give that bit back." Donate to the cause at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/a94fedf9-455d-4c24-a40c-66e34343427a.jpg/r0_104_3600_2138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg