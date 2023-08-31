Staff shortages are plaguing Dubbo hospitality businesses as the hangover from the pandemic continues to bite the labour sector across the country.
According to ABS data, job vacancies in the accommodation and food services sector around Australia have risen 357 per cent during the past 10 years, from 9,300 jobs available in the sector in May 2013 compared to 42,500 in May 2023.
Village Bakehouse store manager Emma Pardew said the situation was serious.
"It's very tough to get staff. We've had ads out for over three months now and we've been lucky to have 10 applicants within that three-month period," Ms Pardew told the Daily Liberal.
The store is looking to fill multiple positions including store supervisor, day staff for customer service, and junior weekend and after school staff.
"You can't get applicants in, and then you do get applicants and you try to book them in for interviews and sometimes they don't turn up or they'll get another job if you don't lock them in quick enough," Ms Pardew said.
"A lot of people [business owners] I've spoken to have said the same thing - they're suffering at the moment."
You don't have to be qualified to get a job in hospitality - there are opportunities for everybody.- Emma Pardew, Village Bakehouse
Ms Pardew said she didn't know why the situation had become so dire, but suggested "if everyone is looking for people" staff could be "getting snapped up quickly".
She said the situation had worsened over the past six months, and particularly over the past three months.
"I think sometimes people are scared to ask because they think they need to have skills and qualifications but there are lots of things to learn on the job," Ms Pardew said.
"You don't have to be qualified to get a job in hospitality - there are opportunities for everybody."
She said she had put signs up in the shop for the first time ever: "We advertise on social media, all the platforms, and it's so hard. We don't usually have ads in store, but we've had to put ads everywhere."
Fast food chain Guzman Y Gomez, which has opened a new store in Dubbo, reportedly hasn't had the same issues.
IN OTHER NEWS
GYG Dubbo culinary and operations coach, Georgina Blom, said she had had "great recruitment results from constantly engaging with the Dubbo community".
"We've hired over half of our crew from our first recruitment event and are having our second one today [Wednesday, August 30].
"We are always looking for team members who share our same obsession with delicious fresh food."
