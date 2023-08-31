Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Business

Hospitality labour shortage worsens in Dubbo

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Staff shortages are plaguing Dubbo hospitality businesses as the hangover from the pandemic continues to bite the labour sector across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.