With the big yellow sign attracting attention, many Dubbo residents have been wondering when a certain popular Mexican restaurant would be opening.
Founder and CEO Steven Marks previously said the plans were to open the new Guzman Y Gomez in June 2023, but June has come and gone and the restaurant still hasn't opened.
Speaking with a GYG spokesperson they said the restaurant was set to open in "late 2023".
On the opening day, GYG Dubbo will be serving up $5 burritos and bowls and free coffee from 7am until 10pm. There will be a mariachi band all day "bringing the vibes" while team members serve up "fresh, fast and delicious food" to the community.
With the restaurant hiring crew members, a head cook and a shift leader, the GYG spokesperson said the opening of the store would create more than 100 jobs in the community.
"At GYG we're on a mission to reinvent fast food which includes reinventing the perception of the fast-food worker," they said.
"We're always looking for high performers to join our team who share the same passion and value as us to join our team."
GYG Dubbo will be located at 1 Spitfire Drive and will feature a dual drive thru as well as internal alfresco seating and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.
"Guzman y Gomez is on a mission to reinvent fast food from the 100 per cent clean menu to fresh Mexican food, GYG has always pushed the boundaries by creating convenient, delicious and freshly prepared food that is good for you," the spokesperson said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
