Daily Liberal
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Welcome to the world: Babies born in Dubbo in August, 2023

Ciara Bastow
AM
By Ciara Bastow, and Amy McIntyre
Updated August 9 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ari Mackay born on August 3, 2023 with mother Rose.
Ari Mackay born on August 3, 2023 with mother Rose.

We love welcoming your new arrivals in the Daily Liberal babies gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

AM

Amy McIntyre

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.