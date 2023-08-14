With a cost of living crisis hitting home, it seems Dubbo residents have been doing everything they can to keep money in their pockets.
To earn some extra cash residents have been taking their cans and bottles to one of the four Return and Earn machines situated in the local area.
Residents have returned more than 146 million bottles and cans for recycling since the scheme launched.
A return and earn spokesperson said that means $14.6 million in container refunds have been returned to the community.
"The Dubbo community are enthusiastic users of Return and Earn," they said.
There are three return and earn machines available in Dubbo as well as an automated depot operated by St Vincent De Paul in partnership with REDI.E where they offer a drive-in service for bulk container returns.
Fifty million drink containers have been recycled at the St Vinnies run Dubbo Return and Earn, and Wellington resident David Eslick reckons he's been responsible for about 200,000 of them, worth $20,000 - all of which he's given to charity.
The keen Wellington Lions Club member began using the automated Return and Earn depot at 25 Douglas Mawson Road because it meant he could drop in a bunch of bottles and cans at once, rather than feed them in one by one.
READ MORE:
Return and Earn has raised more than $42 million for charities and community groups via donations and fees for hosting returning points.
"Dubbo charities that have benefited from fundraising with Return and Earn include Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo Rescue Squad, Dubbo Hockey and current donation partner Can Assist Dubbo," the spokesperson said.
Research from Return and Earn has shown that eight out of 10 NSW adults have participated in the scheme.
The Return and Earn spokesperson said two out of every three containers supplied in NSW are currently redeemed through the scheme, resulting in more than 885,700 tonnes of materials recycled since it commenced.
"Return and Earn has changed the behaviours of everyday people," they said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.