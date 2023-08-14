Walgett Community College Primary School will be "non-operational" today after fire destroyed two school buildings overnight.
Emergency services were called to the school on Warrena Street, Walgett, at about 11pm on Monday, August 14.
The preschool and the hall were well alight by the time Fire and Rescue NSW arrived on the scene.
They were able to put the fires out, but both buildings were destroyed.
READ ALSO:
Officers from Central North Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
No one was injured and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
Police are calling on anyone with information to contact Walgett Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
In June 2019, Walgett's only supermarket was destroyed by fire. It was a devastating blow for the town, which was already dealing with the crippling drought.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.