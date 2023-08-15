More than $378 million worth of development was approved in the Dubbo area within 12 months.
In the 2022/23 financial year, Dubbo Regional Council gave the green light to 761 development applications.
The value of the developments was 33 per cent higher than the $248 million approved in 2021/22.
The total number of dwellings approved at 468 for the 2022/23 financial year is the highest since 2021/22.
Of the developments approved in 2022/23, there were 278 residential developments. It's comprised of 214 single dwellings and 64 classified as 'other', which includes developments such as dual occupancies, multi-dwelling houses, seniors housing and residential flat buildings.
There were 297 residential applications approved in the 2021/22 financial year and 330 approved the 12 months before that.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said even though residential approvals slowed at the end of the 2022/23 financial year it was still a strong 12 months overall.
There were a range of developments given the go ahead during the year. It includes nine educational establishments, four childcare centres, three health service facilities, six takeaway food premises and three artisinal food and drink applications.
Councillor Josh Black was positive about the figures.
"We know it's difficult economic times out there but we continue to bubble along alright," he said.
The start of the 2023/24 financial year has seen more than $82 million in developments already approved.
It includes the $65 million 15-storey mixed development by Maas Group Properties for 'The Liberal'. The development will be constructed in Macquarie Street at the former site of the Daily Liberal.
Councillor Matt Wright said if you strip away the employment hub, it brought the approved developments back to $17 million, which was down on July 2022.
"It's indicative of the market we're in at the moment where people are a little bit hesitant to reach out and borrow money to construct, etc.," he said.
The total number of dwellings approved in July was 61.
Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
