Daily Liberal

'I haven't drunk alcohol in 20 years': Riverbank Frank shares his own experience with chronic illnesses plaguing his community

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 11 2022 - 4:29am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Wiradjuri-Kamilaroi elder, Frank Doolan, known as Riverbank Frank. Photo: Belinda Soole

Now in his late 60s, Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi elder Frank Doolan revealed how preventable and chronic illnesses have plagued the region's Indigenous community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.