Repeat offender granted bail after crashing car during chase

A Narromine man who led police on a chase through town before crashing into a gutter while disqualified from driving has been granted bail.
Jason Nixon was behind the wheel of a Holden Captivia wearing a dark hoodie drawn over the top of his head when he caught the eye of police about 2.30am on August 6 this year.
Advertisement
With a recent spate in stolen vehicles in the Narromine and Dubbo region, police decided to do a u-turn and stop the Captiva for random testing.
Officers indicated for Nixon to stop on Dandaloo Street, however the 46-year-old signalled left making a harsh turn onto Second Avenue, where he momentarily drove onto the incorrect side of the road and sped off kicking dust in the air.
READ ALSO:
A police chase began through the streets of Narromine as Nixon sped off at about 90km/h west along Second Avenue in a built up 50km/h zone.
Police said as the Captiva reached the intersection of Sixth and Second Avenue, it attempted to slow down, however due to speed entered a front wheel skid and Nixon lost control.
The vehicle crashed into a small tree on the side of the road before landing heavily into the cement gutter on Sixth Avenue. As a result the passenger wheel of the car was completely ripped from the vehicle.
Nixon got out of the driver's seat and dropped the keys before he fled on foot. Police chased Nixon who turned onto a dirt laneway where he was taken to the ground and handcuffed by officers.
He was arrested and searched before he was placed into a caged police vehicle and taken to Narromine police station.
Further checks revealed Nixon's licence had been disqualified until October 4 this year.
Appearing on screen from custody in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday Nixon pleaded guilty to charges of police pursuit - but it wasn't his first offence. He also admitted to driving while disqualified.
The court heard Nixon had received terms of imprisonment in 2020 and 2021 for identical offending.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Lane opposed bail for the unacceptable risk he posed to the community and said there was a strong likelihood of imprisonment.
"The pursuit did not end well and the defendant lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree and curb before running away on foot," he said.
"It was 2.30am on a Saturday night at Narromine, however there would have been people out and about in the west at that time."
Defence lawyer Joy Kirby told the court Nixon was the sole carer of his mother who had been suffering health issues as a result of a heart attack.
She argued her client had strong ties to the community and listed a string of conditions that could be attached to Nixon's bail to prevent further offending.
Advertisement
They included not occupy a driver's seat, abide by a curfew and maintain medical appointments.
Magistrate Mal Macpherson said agreed that imprisonment was on the cards, however he couldn't be certain an intensive corrections order - a jail term served in the community - wouldn't be an option.
Nixon was granted bail to live in Narromine and abide by a curfew from 8pm to 8am. Magistrate Macpherson said being disqualified automatically prohibited him from occupying a driver's seat of a vehicle.
The matter was adjourned to September while a sentencing assessment report is prepared.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.