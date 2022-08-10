Jockey Elissa Meredith is continuing to make huge steps forward in her recover from injury after being moved into the rehab ward at John Hunter Hospital.
Racing NSW announced on Tuesday the Dubbo-based apprentice had been moved into the rehab ward and is expected to be moved out of the hospital for the first time since her fall on July 4.
"Elissa will be moved to the rehab ward at John Hunter Hospital tomorrow after making positive progress. She is then expected to be moved to a rehab facility at Ryde next Monday (August 15)," the statement said.
Over the past week Meredith has been eating on her own after having her feeding tube removed as well walking short distances without assistance.
Meredith was rushed to hospital after the fall from the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink at Gunnedah and, after undergoing surgery and being diagnosed with two contusions on her brain, remained in a coma until July 10.
Indentured to Clint Lundholm, the Dubbo trainer started at GoFundMe page which has exceeded the original total of $20,000 and now sits at $37,315 as of Thursday morning.
Anyone seeking further details or looking to donate can visit gofundme.com/f/supporting-our-own-elissa-meredith.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
