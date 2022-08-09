The the top four in the 2022 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition will consist of the Gulgong Bull Terriers, Gilgandra Panthers, Cobar Roosters and the Narromine Jets.
Whilst these four teams will be playing in the semi-finals, the final pecking order of the top three clubs is still up in the air and will be dependent upon the results over the final three competition rounds.
What is known is that Gulgong will finish in fourth position and will be playing in the minor semi-final to on Sunday, September 4.
The Terriers proved to be too strong for the Baradine Magpies at Baradine, running in for nine tries in their 50-4 win, with their talented half back Brad James crossing for a hat trick.
The Narromine Jets effectively killed off any hope that Dunedoo had of making the semi-finals when they scored a comprehensive 54-6 win over the Swans at Cale Oval, the win shoring up the Jets' position in the top four.
That result sets the scene for a blockbuster Boronia Cup Challenge game being played at Gilgandra's McGrane Oval this coming Saturday, when the third placed Jets will be up against the first placed Panthers.
The equation for Gilgandra is simple, if they win all of their three remaining competition games they will finish as minor premiers and host the major semi-final.
However, to illustrate the pressure that is upon them, if they lose to the Jets on Saturday, they will be relegated to third place on the ladder.
Whilst the top four in the rugby league is known to a degree, five teams remain in the fight for a berth in the league tag semis with any one of those five teams capable of defeating any of the other four.
The Narromine Jets, who registered a big win over the front running Baradine Magpies in round 14, were well beaten by the Dunedoo Swannettes last Saturday, the score 32-4.
Again, this sets up a big game for the Jets this Saturday against the Gilgandra Pink Panthers with a win vital to both teams as they attempt to stave off the late season charge to the semis by the Coonamble Bears, who downed Binnaway 32 to 10 over the weekend.
Currently the Bears are just two points adrift of both the Panthers and the Jets on the competition table and having the bye this weekend they will draw level on the ladder with the loser of the Panthers/Jets clash.
A reserve grade competition will kick off this Saturday with Gilgandra and Narromine playing at Gilgandra and Gulgong and Binnaway clashing at Gulgong.
These four teams will play over the remaining competition rounds and through the finals series.
