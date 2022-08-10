Wellington High School was among 16 schools from around NSW which travelled from the bush to Homebush to play in the NSW Department of Education's 2022 State Boccia final.
"What I like about Boccia is there is competitiveness but after each game everyone is friendly at the end," said Wellington High Year 12 student Harry, who was visiting Sydney for the first time for the tournament.
Boccia is inclusive for all abilities and has gained a large following since becoming a fully-fledged Paralympic sport in 1984.
Boccia is similar to bocce, with a hint of bowls and petanque thrown in. Athletes compete in chairs and throw, kick or use a ramp to propel leather balls as close as possible to a white ball called the "jack".
"The objective is to get your ball close to the white ball so you can get more points. Or to knock some of the opponents balls out of the way," explained Harry.
Wellington High School's Boccia team - who came 2nd in the regional championship - was selected to represent Western NSW after Orange High School dropped out. Playing in the state finals at Sydney Olympic Park, Wellington High was undefeated in the pool play matches, going on to take 4th place overall after losing the 3rd place play off.
"We were given the opportunity to go about a week and a half ago, so it was a big effort with short notice to get us here," said Wellington High teacher and Boccia Coach, Laura Bolton.
"There were 185 schools that competed in this tournament so to come 4th in the whole state is an amazing effort for a school from a small country town."
In the spirit of inclusiveness, each team member was given the opportunity to be the captain for a round. Year 7 student Kye, who only started playing Boccia this year, said he had a lot of fun at the tournament and enjoyed playing against teams from around the state.
"Harry really showed good leadership with the younger students and really supported them and encouraged them," said Ms Bolton.
"The students did extremely well and were very well behaved, so they were great ambassadors for the school and the town and the region. They're looking forward to doing it all again next year."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
