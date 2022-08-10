Dubbo TAFE students Katie Cohen, Nick Newman and Danielle Harris are among hundreds of Indigenous youths across the state receiving rigorous training to join the police force and emergency services around the state.
These young Indigenous locals are among seven who recently graduated from TAFE's Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery Program.
Advertisement
TAFE has opened the vocational pathway for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youths to prepare them for another 18 months of combined study and training at either the Police Academy in Goulburn, obtain the University Certificate in Workforce essentials and Charles Sturt University's Associate Degree in Policing Practice.
More than 700 Indigenous students have completed the program so far, many now employed as police officers or working in emergency services and other law enforcement and community justice agencies.
Twenty-one-year-old Ms Cohen attended Warren Central School and initially expressed her interest as an ambulance officer but seeing many troubled Indigenous youths, "stepping up" to join the force will "make a difference".
She will be the first in the Cohen family to pursue a police officer job and her mother, Karen is "very proud" she took the big step which "will be good for her".
"I want to be there to actually help people that need help that's why I joined to step up and make a change," Ms Cohen said.
"I am very proud to be Aboriginal and there may be things different being an Aboriginal...[but] I want to be the first police officer in my family."
After a few years as a performer and dancer with the Bangarra Dance Theatre, Nick Newman has enrolled at the policing course and hoped to be in the blue uniform or become an Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer within the force.
"It's a good opportunity after [working] with Bangarra. I planned to be at the academy in Goulburn and stay there for the full 18 weeks of study," 23-year-old Mr Newman said.
Mr Newman worked with students from 50 other schools in the state as they go mentoring Indigenous youths in dance and theatre work.
"I was the only boy picked out from all other schools and I got to go to Sydney to work on shows and workshops with big name dancers from around the world," Mr Newman said.
Ms Harris is now employed as administration staff at the Dubbo-Orana police force.
All seven Dubbo students have completed Certificate 3 in the vocational and study pathway designed to prepare them to become police officers or working other law enforcement agencies
Mr Newman said enrolling in the IPROWD program helped him "speak up for others" while also learning new skills and meeting people.
"I want to make my mum, my family and myself proud," he said.
The TAFE program covers qualifications such as the University Certificate in Workforce essentials, the CSU's Associate Degree in Policing Practice or other vocational and study pathways.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has met with the students to congratulate them and encourage them to pursue a job in policing, emergency services, or as public servants.
Advertisement
The emergency services department is needing more Indigenous staff, in particular, Mr Saunders said.
"The program not only opens opportunities for employment in the police force, but in other emergency and public service areas.
'Police go above and beyond to protect and serve our community each and every day, and this program engages locals to continue learning in their community and set them up for work at the end of their training.
"I have no doubt these outstanding young men and women will make a tremendous contribution to their communities no matter the path they choose next."
Ms Cohen said she joined IPROWD "to be there to help and protect my family and my community."
"I've loved this journey, I'd recommend it to anyone," she said.
Advertisement
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.