Daily Liberal

TAFE has paved the path for hundreds of Indigenous youths to join the police force and emergency services with seven from Dubbo graduating soon

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 10 2022 - 5:30am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Cohen and Nick Newman.

Dubbo TAFE students Katie Cohen, Nick Newman and Danielle Harris are among hundreds of Indigenous youths across the state receiving rigorous training to join the police force and emergency services around the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.