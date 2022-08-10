Good news for everyone craving a seaside getaway this Spring - Fly Pelican has announced the return of its Dubbo to Ballina flight route from the 6th of September.
"Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway or are coming for work, we have built affordable flights with the right schedule. Starting slowly with 2 return flights per week - if demand is there we will look to add more services," said Fly Pelican's CEO, Marty Hawley.
Fly Pelican's Dubbo to Ballina link was previously in service from August 2020 until April this year, carrying over 5,000 passengers in that time. However, amidst rising fuel costs and a number of changes to their flight network, the Newcastle-based airline paused the service over winter.
"Our partnership with Dubbo Regional Airport is strong, open and honest and it's great to be able to bring the Dubbo - Ballina - Dubbo Service back into the market," said Mr Hawley.
Fares for a one-way journey will set you back around $179 and the flights have been "strategically planned" on Thursdays and Sundays to promote long-weekend getaways in both central western NSW and the state's far north coast.
Dubbo Regional Council's Manager of Economic Development and Marketing, Josie Howard, said the return of Pelican to Dubbo's skies would be positive for Dubbo's visitor economy and have flow-on benefits for the rest of the region.
"When the service was last active in the Dubbo market we recorded that passengers were staying for an average length of 8 days, which was beyond what we initially estimated in our projections," she said.
"The economic impact of the initial trial in 2020 was estimated at a $3.8 million injected into our region's economy, as a direct result of this positive partnership between collaborative regional destinations,"
Dubbo Mayor Mathew Dickerson also welcomed the airline's return to the region.
"We know that the aviation industry took a big hit during the pandemic and it's wonderful to see this service which provides a key tourism link between the beach and the bush," he said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
