Dubbo to Ballina in under two hours: Fly Pelican returns

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 10 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:21am
SEACHANGE: Fancy a seaside getaway in Ballina this Spring or Summer? You're in luck, Fly Pelican is back. Picture: Supplied

Good news for everyone craving a seaside getaway this Spring - Fly Pelican has announced the return of its Dubbo to Ballina flight route from the 6th of September.

