While Labor's bill on climate change that passed by 89 votes against 55 is on its way to the senate, Parkes MP Mark Coulton has warned of a floodgate of litigations on ongoing multi-billion dollar projects in the energy, resource, and agriculture sectors to be stalled by a "not thought-through" piece of legislation.
The legal cases would arise from the legislation's details that "hands control" over major projects whether they conform to the 43 per cent emissions reduction target as called for in the Labor bill, Mr Coulton said.
"The experience overseas has shown that legislating targets hands control over major infrastructure projects to Green activists.
"However, my concern is legislating this target which I believe will leave future generations vulnerable to legal claims [in] regards to emissions reduction."
The Climate Change Bill of 2022 introduced by Labor last week will create litigations against industries that have poured investments that provisions in the Labor's bill could be sent to courts to stop them for non-compliance with the 43 per cent emissions target.
The sections in the bill also mandated Australia's emissions would be further cut to net zero by 2050 without parliament deliberating on it.
Mr Coulton said the existing agencies to be impacted are the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility and Export Finance Corporation which have invested in jobs-creating projects in the energy, resource and agriculture industries.
"The legislation [in its nature] is worrying and also makes it harder for agencies like NAIF and EFA to support job-creating projects."
Mr Coulton said he voted no to the Labor's bill consistent with his earlier position on the emissions reduction target by Labor and Greens but defended his decision.
"I am not a climate change denier. I accept the 43 per cent reduction target that Labor took to the election."
"[However] it will mean that decisions on future development may be made by the judiciary rather than a parliament.
"For example, a new highway or rail line, or any other project that might advance our regions could be at risk of being stopped by activists claiming these developments will impact on Australia's 43 percent target.
"This virtue-signalling legislation is not thought-through and the ramifications down the track could be dire for this country."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
