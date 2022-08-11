Daily Liberal

A local farmer and an activist ponder on their future with dissenting views on climate change bill

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 11 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo environment Group president Margaret McDonald. Picture: Supplied

When Mendooran farmer Peter Rothwell found out the Labor Party's Climate change Bill of 2022 has passed at the lower house of parliament on Thursday (August 4), it left him seriously contemplating his future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.