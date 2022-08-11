When Mendooran farmer Peter Rothwell found out the Labor Party's Climate change Bill of 2022 has passed at the lower house of parliament on Thursday (August 4), it left him seriously contemplating his future.
If the Senate approves it, the bill is set in stone that carbon emissions by industries and households across the board in Australia must be cut to 43 per cent by 2030.
By 2050, the bill further mandates that Australia should be heading to zero carbon emissions which left Mr Rothwell worrying deeper than when he was campaigning against it.
"The all gases part concerns me as a farmer because we are talking about methane from my sheep and cattle and nitrous oxide from fertiliser.
"According to the CSIRO, we cannot meaningfully reduce carbon emission without affecting productivity so if we reduce emissions, we will produce less food, it's as simple as that.
"What that says to me as a farming business owner is am I gonna be viable in the future?"
It would be an unimaginable problem for him and his fellow food producers if the bill will not contain clear-cut details of how the emissions target would be achieved, he said.
If the details are not laid out well by the government and agencies implementing the mandate, it will be "undermining the confidence of businesses", he said.
"The scary thing is what we don't know. I watched question time as [climate change and energy minister] Chris Bowen say 'we have to stop talking and worry about how to reduce emissions' so I thought you just passed the target and you just admitted you don't have a plan?"
"This government is not being transparent to us what this target would mean to us everyday Australians."
On his 4,000 acres property called Bramble, Mr Rothwell, who ran as a first-time candidate of the Liberal Democrats Party for the seat of Parkes in the May federal election, operates a mixed farming business growing wheat, barley, canola and sorghum, and livestock.
But for the Dubbo Environment Group, a small group of 18 local residents formed in 2020 with 530 social media followers, they are "very pleased" that Labor's landmark bill has passed the initial hurdle at the lower house.
However, the 43 per cent emissions target cut is "not good enough" because the target must start from 50 per cent or higher by 2030 to ensure the global temperature comes down to 1.5 degrees, as stated in the Paris Agreement, the group president Margaret McDonald said.
"Anything higher than 1.5 degrees is devastating to the whole planet because we will continue to have crises that we have been experiencing already," Ms McDonald said.
They are also concerned that Labor prime minister Anthony Albanese is "not committing to stop the opening of gas fields [being explored] at Pilliga and Narrabri".
"Those gas fields have been opened for exploration because Labor thinks they can still go ahead into the future with coal and gas while we don't have enough power supply, we have reservations about that," Ms McDonald said.
"We are hopeful that the teals and independents will be a strong force [in parliament] they may be able to get a higher target."
Asked about the concerns from farmers, Ms McDonald said they don't agree with them, including the 28 per cent target set by the previous Coalition government.
"It's the Liberal and the Nationals that continue to be obstructionist. we need to move away from tradition because our farmers cannot continue to suffer from drought and even heavy rainfall is not conducive to agricultural production.
"It's completely unpredictable when the weather pattern is not fitting in with what is good for our farmers."
Using South Australia as an example of success in renewable energy production, Ms McDonald said, "This is an example we need to look at. In Glasgow, Australia was listed as the lowest country in terms of action on climate change.
"We don't need to be a country that's not pulling its weight. I find that extremely embarrassing that you're in a canoe and everybody needs to row the boat to get us safely out of this predicament."
Mr Rothwell said pro-climate change campaigners are blindsided by the fact that big carbon emitters like China have over 1000 existing coal-fired power plants and are still in the process of building more to produce their required gigawatts of power for their industries.
"We are just over one per cent of global emissions while China is reaching over 30 per cent yet we are putting severe restrictions," Mr Rothwell said.
He warned that the wholesale price of electricity could go higher than the current pricing level if major businesses lose their confidence in investing in industries supporting the country's economy.
In NSW, electricity cost 28.53 cents per kilowatt hour, according to Canstar. South Australia has the highest rate at 35.39 cents while Victoria is the lowest at 20.78 cents and Queensland at 23.60 cents.
"It's really troubling because this government is chasing something without any detail. What will be the impact of electricity prices on us?"
Mr Rothwell said he had been approached by companies proposing to set up renewable energy generation plants such as solar and wind turbines in Mendooran.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
