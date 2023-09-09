Daily Liberal
Voice to Parliament

Voice to Parliament 'Yes' campaign launches in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 10 2023 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
For 40 years Jodie Benton hasn't been all that involved in politics. But the upcoming Voice referendum has been just the motivation she's needed to get out of her seat and into the street.

