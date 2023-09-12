Lorraine Holland wants Dubbo to be dementia-friendly for her children - and though she says the city has come "a long way", there is still work to be done.
Ms Holland's husband, Alex Holland, or "Big Al" as he was known, died two years ago of early onset Alzheimer's disease at age 66, after being diagnosed when he was 55.
Alex had Familial Alzheimer's disease - his mother, her three sisters and brother all died from it - and there is a 50 per cent chance of the couple's daughter, Laura, developing it, as well as her own young daughter.
Three months after Alex died, Ms Holland's mother died with vascular dementia.
Ms Holland and her daughter, who is an artist, have developed the Holland Open Garden and the "Memory Makers" Dubbo Art Prize to raise awareness and funds for research. Entrants use the piece - and accompanying 100 words - to reflect on a memory from their life.
The winners of the annual competition will be announced at an event on Saturday, October 21, and this year's guest speaker will be Anthony Ackroyd, Australian comedian and writer.
"It creates a greater awareness and an interesting connection and dialogue for people to read when they're viewing those artworks," Ms Holland told the Daily Liberal.
"The conversations around when people are here on opening night and on the Sunday looking at the art, they create that conversation, which I think is really, really important.
"A really important part about creating Dubbo as a dementia-friendly community, is having more conversations and creating a space where people can talk freely about it without feeling that there's a stigma attached, or that they're alone."
Ms Holland is a member of the newly-formed Dubbo and Regional Dementia Alliance and is encouraging the community to attend the upcoming Walk for Dementia Action Week, which will take place at Victoria Park on Tuesday, September 19, from 11am to 2pm.
Ms Holland said these events were all part of Dubbo becoming a dementia-friendly community.
"Look at our Dementia Choir for starters ... what's happening in that space and the dedication and the work of the people being involved with that," Ms Holland said.
She continued: "I just love to see the joy on the faces of those that are living with dementia and the difference that it's making. It's beautiful, to see the light come on in their eyes."
Ms Holland and others in the community are working with Dementia Australia to become 'dementia friends' to help improve the lives of people living with dementia and their families in Dubbo.
She said giving carers an outlet to talk about their experiences was just as important as making the community a more understanding one for people with the disease.
"It's about making it the topic of conversation ... it's about bringing it out of the shadows ... so that it actually becomes an important part of our community," Ms Holland said.
"What I like about [Dementia Australia's] definition of dementia-friendly communities is that it is a city or town or village where people living with dementia are understood, respected and supported."
One tip Ms Holland has from personal experience is to meet your loved one who is living with dementia where they are in their mind - either the present or the past - what she calls, "living in their moments".
"They live moment to moment - not trying to plan for two hours time or tomorrow because that's really difficult for them," she said.
"So living in the moment, in the now, and then their past is important because ... the memory they've got is significantly further back than yesterday, so if we can live in their moments with them, isn't that showing a huge amount of respect for who they are?"
