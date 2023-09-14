Daily Liberal
Thomas Hand, 36, sentenced in Dubbo Local Court for posses prohibited weapon

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
September 15 2023 - 5:30am
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image

A man who was bike riding around town with a taser and knife in his backpack has found himself paying a hefty fine.

