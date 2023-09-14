A man who was bike riding around town with a taser and knife in his backpack has found himself paying a hefty fine.
Thomas Hand, 36, from Fitzroy Street, Dubbo was sentenced in his absence at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, September 13 for:
According to court documents, around 1.10am on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 police were patrolling Gipps Street when they saw Hand riding a pushbike and stopped him for a chat.
Hand told them he was riding home from the Milestone Hotel. Once police got his details, they conducted checks which showed he had significant history regarding drug use and supply.
Police asked if he had any sharp items in his possession. Hand told police he had some capped syringes in his bag.
Police believed Hand may be in possession of an illegal drug and searched him and the bag he was carrying.
In the bag, police found a black torch which doubles as a hand held taser, a small firework, and a small folding knife.
In a cigarette packet - which was in the bag - police found 2.4 grams of cannabis and three Alprazolam tablets, which were in a waterproof cigarette container.
According to the court documents, police asked Hand about the items, who stated the taser was for self defence, the cannabis he found but forgot he was in possession of, the firework was a sparkler and the knife was his grandfather's that he kept for utility purposes.
Hand told police the Alprazolam was Panadol, however later said it was an anti-depressant that he forgot he had.
Police seized all the items except the knife which they allowed Hand to keep due to its sentimental value.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and fined Hand $1250.
