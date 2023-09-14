Good news for over 55s looking for a place to live - more seniors' housing could soon be built in Wellington.
Under a development application before the Dubbo Regional Council, six self-contained units for over 55s are proposed to be built on a vacant lot adjoining a heritage home on Arthur Street in Wellington.
Each of the units would comprise two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, open plan living, a carport and alfresco areas. The units would be designed to be accessible for those with mobility issues.
Developer Play Design Studio says the low maintenance units have been designed to offer "flexible and adaptable living options for senior citizens".
"The overall development is of a high traditional quality and will positively enhance a prominent street frontage on Arthur Street and the wider Wellington context," they said in the application.
"The proposed new units will serve a growing aged population wanting to live in central locations to access recreation, retail and health facilities."
The site of the proposed development - 62 to 64 Arthur Street - is located within Wellington's heritage precinct. As a result, the original house will be retained and a new unit facing the street is proposed to be built with a heritage facade.
"It provides a modern unit with many traditional heritage elements such as windows, trims, gable treatments," the developers say in the application.
"These additional elements and detailing enhance and integrate the unit into the Arthur Street Streetscape."
All other units as part of the proposed complex will be set towards the back of the lot and will have no impact on the streetscape.
Additional work on-site includes a new concrete driveway, changes to existing access to site, landscaping and fence work and boundary adjustments to consolidate the two lots into one.
The development application for the proposed units will remain on exhibition until Sunday, October 1, 2023.
