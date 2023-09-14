A man who just wanted to get a pizza has landed himself in Dubbo Local Court for driving despite never being licensed.
Gerald Duane McKellar, 49, from Thompson Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty on Wednesday, September 13 to:
Court document state on July 19, 2023 police were patrolling Whylandra Street when they saw a black Holden Cruze speed past them. They tried to follow the car but soon lost sight of it.
At 11.15pm on July 20, police patrolling Macquarie Street saw the car and recognised it from the previous night. They activated their warning lights and McKellar - who was behind the wheel - pulled into the car park of Dominos Pizza on Erskine Street.
According to documents, McKellar stepped out of the vehicle before police requested he sit in the car while they conduct a routine roadside breath test and licence checks.
READ MORE:
When police asked for his licence, McKellar said, "I don't have a licence, I was just getting a pizza and dropping the car back".
Police conducted checks which showed McKellar had never held a driver's licence.
When police asked about this, McKellar repeated he was driving the car to get a pizza and was going to take it back to his relative straight after.
Police arrested a passenger in McKellar's car for unrelated matters. The passenger told police the registration on the car was incorrect despite being the same make and model.
Police checked the VIN number which revealed the black Holden Cruze was previously registered to McKellar, however registration was cancelled in 2022.
McKellar became frustrated trying to explain the car was registered to a relative and was no longer registered to him.
The court documents state that when McKellar was given a court attendance notice, he said, "I ain't pleading. I've been in the system for 49 years, I know exactly what I have to tell the magistrate".
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and disqualified McKellar from holding a drivers licence for three months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.