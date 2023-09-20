Labor's first budget in over a decade is a mixed bag for the Dubbo region, local member for parliament Dugald Saunders said.
While funding has been secured for local roads and major projects at the zoo, Mr Saunders said the slashing of the Regional Seniors Travel Card and the Stronger Country Communities fund would be a blow to the local community.
After reviewing the budget, released on Tuesday, Mr Saunders said it "contains far more negatives than positives" for Dubbo.
"We're disappointed with the lack of clarity and realisation that regional NSW is the engine room of NSW, but we will keep fighting hard," the Nationals leader told the Daily Liberal.
"We'll keep holding this government to account and we'll keep calling for things that need to be called for."
Wins for the Dubbo region include $81.31 million being allocated to the continuation of the New Dubbo Bridge project and $2 million will go towards the replacement of the Rawsonville Bridge.
$2.721 million will also be spent to continue the construction of the overtaking lane on the Mitchell Highway between Dubbo and Narromine.
The Dubbo Regional Council has been granted $7.1 million from the $390 million Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund, but the Narromine Shire Council missed out.
"Most of the things that are still being funded are things that there was already money in the budget for," Mr Saunders said.
"Although it is good to see the government backing projects that were started by the Coalition, it is disappointing that Narromine didn't get a share of the emergency road repair fund and I'll be asking questions about that."
The Taronga Western Plains Zoo will benefit from $6 million towards the Serengeti Visitor Experience, $3.39 million to finish off the platypus facility and a further $3.09 million for visitor experience at the centre.
While Mr Saunders welcomed the funding for the zoo and for roads projects, he slammed the government for ploughing ahead with their decision to cut the $250 Regional Seniors Travel card despite backlash.
"We fought really hard for that and we had over 22,000 digital signatures plus thousands more in paper copies from people right across regional NSW who valued that card for the past four years," he said.
"It's been cut and that's a real slap in the face. We've got a government that's introduced a shopper docket scheme instead of a meaningful scheme.
"It's absolutely going to change their lives ... talk to any senior who's had the card now for the past three or four years and they would tell you how important it is for them."
Mr Saunders is also concerned about the future of the Department of Regional NSW which he said will have its funding slashed by 90 per cent over three years under Labor's budget. Also a casualty of the budget was the grants programs the department delivers.
"I was hoping for some genuine attempts to continue the programs that we know have worked for regional NSW, like our stronger country community fund," he said.
"In the electorate $21.8 million has been spent in the stronger country communities fund in the last five years. Just in the Dubbo local government area, it's $10.9 million.
"That's, that's now gone and there's nothing there to replace it."
He said the government also needs to provide "clarity" around the Dubbo Workplace Hub project, meant to house hundreds of state government workers including from the Department of Regional NSW.
"Just weeks ago, Labor announced it would only redevelop the existing building, but in the budget, it is slated as a $64.8 million project that will be a new purpose-built office hub, so I'm hoping there will be some clarity provided on this," he said.
