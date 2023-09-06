Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Emergency room and surgery wait time data for Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What do the latest figures say about hospital wait times in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst? Pictures from file
What do the latest figures say about hospital wait times in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst? Pictures from file

Good news for people waiting for surgery or visiting emergency rooms in the central west - new data reveals wait times are down... mostly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.