Good news for people waiting for surgery or visiting emergency rooms in the central west - new data reveals wait times are down... mostly.
The latest hospital data reveals 79.0 per cent of all elective surgeries in NSW were performed on time between April and June of this year - up from 74.7 per cent last year.
There was an incredible increase of 18.4 percentage points in the proportion of elective surgeries performed on time at Bathurst hospital, which now sits at 94.8 per cent.
Orange wasn't far behind, with 93.9 per cent of elective surgeries performed on time, up 12.5 percentage points from the same period last year. Only five patients in Orange were left waiting longer than recommended for surgery, down from 15 in 2022.
Although the proportion of on-time elective surgeries in Dubbo grew by 9.1 percentage points, Dubbo still lags behind Orange and Bathurst at only 78 per cent.
Between April and June, 136 Dubbo patients waited longer than recommended for surgery. While there is still a way to go, this number had dropped by 43 patients compared to the same quarter last year
The elective surgery figures were revealed as part of the Bureau of Health Information's latest quarterly healthcare report, released on Wednesday. The report tracks activity and performance for public health services in NSW between April and June, 2023.
More patients in Orange and Bathurst were also being seen on time at the emergency room.
Across NSW, there were 770,564 emergency department attendances - fewer than the same quarter a year earlier but slightly more than pre-pandemic levels.
Dubbo had the busiest emergency room in the quarter with 9,753 presentations compared to 8,181 in Orange and 6,289 in Bathurst.
The proportion of emergency room visitors in Orange being seen on time rose by 8.3 percentage points to 78.2 per cent.
And, in Bathurst, 83 per cent of emergency room visitors started treatment on time, up 8.2 percentage points compared to the same time last year.
The number of emergency room visitors in Dubbo being seen on time, on the other hand, saw a significant drop. Only 73.9 per cent of emergency room patients were seen on time in the period, down 7.7 percentage points from last year.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the latest figures showed the health system is showing "signs of improvement" as NSW public hospitals continue to face major pressures.
He noted the government's recently introduced Surgical Care Taskforce, which is dedicated to improving the delivery of surgical services and reducing the state's planned surgery wait list.
"We've inherited a health system facing great pressure and significant strain. I've always said there are no quick fixes and it will take time to address these challenges," he said.
"I want to thank our health workforce and NSW Health for their tireless efforts and persistence, in delivering essential services across our community."
