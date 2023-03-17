Education minister Sarah Mitchell has defended the department of education's priority recruitment scheme amidst ongoing teacher shortages at a Dubbo high school identified in the program.
Last year, Dubbo College Delroy Campus was named one of the hardest schools to staff in the state, with 12 vacant positions in June. This saw the school added to the department's priority recruitment scheme in an effort to fill the vacancies.
"They are still massively short. There are thirteen teachers short at Delroy today," NSW Teachers Federation organiser Kelly Bowman told the Daily Liberal on March 1.
"They have no access to relief [...] because there are no casuals available so executive staff who are there to support the day-to-day running of the school are being put into classrooms in an attempt to cover shortages."
"People's grandchildren and their children are coming home and telling them 'we didn't have a teacher today', 'we still haven't got a teacher', 'we sat in the playground for three out of five periods today'."
Speaking to media on Thursday, Ms Mitchell said the priority recruitment scheme was working and the current vacancies at Delroy campus are not the same vacancies from last year.
"We know that the priority recruitment team has been successful," said Ms Mitchell.
"They wouldn't be the same vacancies that were there last year because different roles come up and different positions that will be filled.
"It's never a static number, it's always fluctuating because there will be different reasons at different schools why teachers are moving on. It is complex."
The minister's office reports that - since the priority recruitment program began in May last year - the department has placed 32 permanent teachers and executives across Dubbo College including 14 at Delroy Campus.
Asked what the government was doing to increase the casual pool in the local area so students weren't left in periods of minimal supervision on school ovals when staff call in sick, Ms Mitchell pointed to the government's casual supplementation program.
"We are doing that. We actually started with a casual supplementation program where we have teachers who are employed full time and are based at a hub school and then they have a number of spoke schools where they go out and are able to fill gaps," she said.
"We had a million days of sick leave in the system last year. And it was often hard for schools to get the number of casuals that they needed in a short period of time. I know of schools that have had 17 teachers ring in sick in a day."
"That of course puts pressure on schools. It would put pressure on any business that had a large percentage of staff unable to be at work."
Since last year, members of the NSW Teachers Federation have been drawing attention to the teacher shortage and highlighting numbers of vacancies across the state. In November last year, there were 3,300 vacant permanent positions in public schools - an increase of 219 on the year prior.
Results from the latest public sector survey also reveal two thirds of teachers are "burnt out" and 60 per cent are looking to leave the profession in the next five years.
But the minister questions the motive behind the union's campaign.
"We have an election next weekend and we have a very politicised Teacher's Federation that very clearly wants a change of government. While I respect being part of a union and they absolutely have a fundamental right to do that, there's some vested interests at play here," Ms Mitchell said.
"What I know as someone who lives in regional NSW, whose children go to our local public school in Gunnedah, is that we've got to make sure we're providing support to our schools when it comes to staffing."
Minister Mitchell was in Dubbo to announce the Liberal-National government's promise to fund a new program to help keep at-risk children on track with their education, if re-elected.
Her visit came just days after police were called to a local high school following a violent altercation between students which left one teacher injured.
"My understanding is that the police are looking into it because one of the students has raised it with the police. The school has said the teacher wasn't assaulted but we will still go through the process because that's important," she said.
"There's no tolerance for any kind of violent behaviour on school sites so there will be appropriate action taken should that be necessary.
"We make sure if violence against teachers ever does occur there's very serious ramifications for any students who may be involved."
"We're supporting our school communities with some of our behaviour policies we have in place. We're going to have an additional 200 behaviour specialists to work with school communities - particularly if there are incidents like that which need addressing," she said.
