Dubbo's emergency service workers and volunteers have joined forces to save more than 186 lives - this time by giving blood.
Representatives from the local police, paramedics, fire fighters and emergency response workers participated in the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood's 2023 Emergency Services Blood Drive - and NSW Police donated the most.
The campaign, which runs during the winter months, encourages emergency services to donate as much as they can through some friendly competition.
The workers rolled up their sleeves to donate blood and plasma more than 62 times during the three-month drive. NSW Police Force had the highest tally with 29 donations.
Inspector William Russell, officer in charge at Wellington, Narromine and Warren police stations, said it was a "tremendous result" and it showed "the importance of donating blood".
"The whole nature of what lifeblood is about, is saving potentially multiple other lives with a single donation," Inspector Russell told the Daily Liberal.
"And as emergency workers we respond to those emergency incidences where a life could be in the balance and it is required.
"You never know whose life it will save - it may even be your own."
He said some police workers donated blood multiple times and he was "really thankful for them".
"Even though the police may have won this challenge, it's fantastic other emergency services are participating in the challenge and also giving blood," Inspector Russell said.
He continued: "If you're able to, please donate blood. You never know who it will save."
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce congratulated all the emergency services for their generosity.
"These life-saving heroes from across the region have really embraced our call to 'bleed by example' during the winter months and have helped save lives both on and off the job," Mr Bruce said.
"Their efforts during the Emergency Services Blood Drive have inspired others to give blood and plasma and help save lives at an important time of the year when many of our regular donors are sick with cold and flu.
"We know the emergency services enjoy a bit of friendly rivalry, but the reality is we can save more lives when we work together and that's what this blood drive has achieved."
Every week Lifeblood needs 33,000 blood and plasma donations around the nation to meet patients' needs.
"With one in three Australians needing blood and blood products in their lifetime, there's every chance the life you save could one day be yours or that of a close friend or family member," Mr Bruce said.
To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
