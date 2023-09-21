Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health
Health

Dubbo police donate most blood in Red Cross Lifeblood drive 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 21 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo's emergency service workers and volunteers have joined forces to save more than 186 lives - this time by giving blood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.