Brooke O'Connor's teaching career has already taken her all over the state and now, in a turn she didn't expect, it's landed her in a role at a local doctor's clinic.
In a first of its kind initiative for Dubbo, Ms O'Connor is working alongside allied health professionals at the Macquarie Health Collective to help deliver better health outcomes for local kids.
"After COVID-19, classrooms have changed. We are seeing an intense teacher shortage and high disengagement levels from students," Ms O'Connor said.
"In this role, I can use my experience and extensive knowledge to support teachers and students to ensure that they are thriving within the school environment.
"This service is unique to the Central West and it has real potential to support schools, students and their families."
At the moment, Ms O'Connor is working with a number of kids who see allied health professionals at the Macquarie Health Collective.
She said her role is to "bridge the gap" between the health professionals and schools to help patients re-engage in learning and help teachers modify lessons to suit the patients' needs.
Some of the key areas she has already assisted with includes kids who may be struggling with anxiety, school refusal, concentration or learning difficulties.
"Not only does this support the students I am working with, it then has a flow-on effect into the wider classroom," she said.
Tanya Forster, chief executive of the Macquarie Health Collective and a psychologist, said she wanted to bring a teacher on board at the clinic to help ease some of the workload local school support staff have.
"Time and time again, I have seen how stretched our local schools are," she said.
"We are so lucky to have some really incredible educators and learning support staff within our local schools, but I am so conscious how stretched they are.
"I figured that if there was something we could do as a health practice to support the kids we are working with more at school, then it was something we should try."
Ms Forster said while health professionals at the clinic can advise on students' health needs, they don't have the in-classroom experience to know what would work practically.
"We give recommendations on what we think would benefit children clinically, but we do not have a detailed understanding of how this can practically be done within the school system," she said.
"Brooke's wisdom and experience will be invaluable with this."
While Ms O'Connor has only been with the clinic for a month so far, Ms Forster said she's already been making a real difference for the students she's worked with.
She hopes the program will be able to expand to include professional development opportunities for educators.
"If we want our kids to thrive at school, we need to look after their healthcare needs. In the same way, we need to make sure kids are supported and thriving at school if we want them to feel good," Ms Forster said.
"A strong partnership between health and educational workers could be so powerful in promoting great outcomes for kids."
