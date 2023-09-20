Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Teacher Brooke O'Connor newest face at Macquarie Health Collective

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 20 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brooke O'Connor's teaching career has already taken her all over the state and now, in a turn she didn't expect, it's landed her in a role at a local doctor's clinic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.