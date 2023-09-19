The Dubbo community has rallied behind a group of TAFE students who are using their studies to make a real difference for people escaping domestic violence.
Community Services students at Dubbo TAFE are putting together 100 care bags filled with essential items for men, women and children who are fleeing domestic violence or experiencing homelessness.
Student Breeannah Goodfellow was the brain behind the project. She said being able to make a real difference while studying was "rewarding".
"It's rewarding to be able to work on a real-life project that will not only extend our skills, but also help those in need," Ms Goodfellow said.
"I'm looking forward to connecting with local support services once we have reached our goal of 100 bags to distribute them and help make a difference."
And now thanks to a donation from the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective (DVPC), all 100 care kits will include a $20 Coles gift voucher.
DVPC chairperson Angela Coker said the group was made aware of the students' efforts through one of their members who works at TAFE.
"They just said this year's students were starting a project and we just thought it'd be nice to donate some gift cards to be included in the care kit," she said.
"The aim is to give back to the community and hopefully improve the well-being of those experiencing any kind of hardship."
The TAFE students will continue collecting donations from the community until the end of October. Then, the students will hand over the bags to local charities working with people fleeing domestic violence or experiencing homelessness.
TAFE NSW program coordinator Rhiannon Tonniges said she's pleased with what the students have achieved with the help of the Dubbo community.
"The support has been absolutely amazing, especially from the DVPC," she said.
"We didn't expect that at all. We just wanted to get them on board to help get the word out there and this is incredible what they've done.
"I think it will give them a little bit of dignity and a little bit of humanity and show that people care about them."
