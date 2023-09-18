Rusan Hill's dad would have been "chuffed" with the work she and her counterparts are doing to make Dubbo more dementia-friendly through a newly-formed action group.
Ms Hill's father had Alzheimer's - one of the most prevalent forms of dementia - and passed away with the disease a number of years ago in South Africa where Ms Hill grew up.
She told the Daily Liberal he would have been very proud of her dementia awareness advocacy.
"He had a very good sense of humour, and I think he would like the fact that he was probably the first person that made me really become interested in dementia," Ms Hill said.
This year's theme for Dementia Action Week - which runs from Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 24 - is 'Act now for a dementia-friendly future'.
This statement meant many things to Ms Hill but reminds her of the action her father took to write down his funeral wishes to make it easier for his family.
"Some people, some families, when confronted with the fact somebody is starting to lose their memory, they fear getting a diagnosis," Ms Hill said.
"And sometimes when they have received a diagnosis, they try not to tell the rest of the family or they don't want to tell their friends because they fear stigma.
"But the beauty of everyone understanding and supporting other people with dementia is that it can bring quality of life to that person and empower them to make their own decisions."
Ms Hill's dad knew he had dementia and knew over time he would not have the capacity to make many decisions.
So he wrote his own funeral plan on a piece of paper, including the songs he wanted sung, and the passages we wanted read out at the church.
"We used that as a little program flyer at the church for his funeral service and it was so personal because we knew he had personally said 'this is what I'd like to be sung at my funeral'," Ms Hill said.
She said if people accept their dementia diagnosis, they can set aside time to set-up power of attorney, enduring guardianship and make financial decisions for when their disease inevitably progresses.
"'Act now' comes back to early diagnosis, as well," Ms Hill said.
A Dementia Australia study shows 81 per cent of respondents who had a loved one living with dementia felt people in shops, cafes and restaurants treated people with dementia differently.
A separate survey showed 32 per cent of Australians found people living with dementia frightening.
This Dementia Action Week is about taking action - small steps, often - that will help reduce stigma and fear and generate a greater understanding of the disease.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia.
Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia including vascular dementia and Lewy Body Disease are becoming more common as the population is becoming older.
Ms Hill and the members of the new Dubbo and Regional Dementia Alliance will be walking to create awareness of dementia and reduce the stigma, at Victoria Park on Tuesday, September 19, from 11am to 2pm.
The group is calling for businesses around Dubbo to educate themselves about dementia to make going out more accessible and pleasurable for people with dementia and their carers. There are resources on the Dementia Australia website at www.dementiafriendly.org.au/find-resources/business-toolkit
"Sometimes there's a rush, there's a demand, you speak quickly and the person with dementia might become a bit flustered and because of that experience, they will become more hesitant next time to go out in the community to public places because they feel embarrassed or they feel they can't cope and it stresses them out too much," Ms Hill said.
"It starts that vicious cycle of becoming more isolated and that just exacerbates the problem that people become fearful to venture out and that's not good for anyone's wellbeing."
Ms Hill recommends ensuring there is an exit sign on the back of every exit door - particularly leading out of the bathrooms - as well as having a different-coloured toilet seat to make it stand out from the white of the bathroom cubicle.
Ms Hill said her father's symptoms came on gradually, from forgetting where he put something to not being able to find the right key if he had a bunch of keys in his hand.
"It's the subtle things, and if you always just be in the moment with that person and try and help them with the little issue that they have at that moment, it can make such a big difference," Ms Hill said.
Find out more about Dementia Action Week and find resources to help your business become more dementia-friendly - or just for your own knowledge - at https://www.dementia.org.au
