TAFE NSW Dubbo Community Services students are stepping outside of the classroom and their comfort zones as part of a course project that aims to assist disadvantaged and vulnerable members of the community.
TAFE NSW Diploma, Certificate III and IV of Community Services students will create 100 care bags filled with essential items to help make a difference to the lives of women, children and men who are experiencing hardships such as fleeing domestic violence and homelessness.
Community Services student Breeannah Goodfellow said there was a real need for essential items for members of the community who find themselves in difficult situations.
"It's rewarding to be able to work on a real-life project that will not only extend our skills, but also help those in need," Ms Goodfellow said.
"I'm looking forward to connecting with local support services once we have reached our goal of 100 bags to distribute them and help make a difference."
According to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, regional NSW has experienced a 19 per cent rise in reported domestic assaults since 2018 compared to a 13 per cent increase across the state.
Community Services Teacher Dr Lisa Chapman said the aim of the project was to give back to the community and to increase the students' readiness for employment by connecting with local businesses and support services.
"Students have been approaching local businesses to help donate to the care bags and have been overwhelmed by the generosity and willingness of the community to contribute," Dr Chapman said.
"Through their involvement in this project, students are actively learning and developing necessary practical skills around community engagement, professional communication, public speaking, networking and teamwork, all of which will enhance their opportunities for employment."
Diploma of Community Services student Rachel Lyster said they were happy to take all kinds of donations from the community.
"We're happy to take donations such as sanitary items, shampoo and soap, but also toys, books, clothing and make-up," she said.
Donations can be left at TAFE NSW Dubbo Myall Street.
