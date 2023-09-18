Whether it's skyrocketing house prices, rising interest rates, diminishing rental vacancies or long social housing waitlists - everyone is impacted by the ongoing housing crisis.
That's why the Australian government is inviting the Dubbo community to help shape the nation's housing policies.
On Wednesday, September 20, representatives of the Department of Social Services will be in Dubbo to host a community forum to help inform the National Housing and Homelessness Plan, which is currently in development.
"Too many people are struggling to find a safe and affordable place to buy, to rent or to spend the night," federal housing minister Julie Collins said.
"Through the National Housing and Homelessness Plan, we will set out how these issues can be tackled head on by governments across the country with short, medium and long-term reforms."
The National Housing and Homelessness Plan will be a 10-year strategy to inform the Australian Government's future housing and homelessness policy in Australia. It will lay out the key changes needed in the short, medium and longer term to tackle issues around homelessness and housing affordability.
She said "meaningful" consultation with the community through a series of community forums across the country was key to getting it right.
"Australia is facing significant housing challenges, and the Albanese Labor Government is committed to taking action," she said.
"We want to deliver lasting change with states and territories, and ensure more Australians have a safe place to call home."
The Dubbo forum, to be held at the Western Plains Cultural Centre, will be broken into two hour-and-a-half-long sessions.
The first, starting at 4:30pm, will cover the issues of social housing, homelessness and the impact of climate change and disasters on housing security.
The second session will start at 5:30pm and covers the housing market, including home ownership and house prices, renting and affordable housing and the impacts of planning, zoning and development on access to housing.
Both sessions will include a presentation of key issues, group discussions about what is working in Dubbo and what isn't as well as opportunities to provide feedback.
The event is open to all in the community but those with lived experience of homelessness and housing insecurity and those working in the housing sector are especially encouraged to come along.
More information about the forum and other ways to have your say can be found on the Department of Social Services' website.
