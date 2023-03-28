Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo's homeless population fastest growing in the region, census data reveals

AH
By Allison Hore
March 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Boshell, area manager for Mission Australia in Dubbo and the central west, said she's seen a rise in people seeking assistance. Picture by Belinda Soole
Megan Boshell, area manager for Mission Australia in Dubbo and the central west, said she's seen a rise in people seeking assistance. Picture by Belinda Soole

Homelessness has risen more in Dubbo than anywhere else in western NSW, according to the latest census data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.