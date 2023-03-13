Homelessness is on the rise for young people in Dubbo and youth assistance service Uniting Doorways for Youth Dubbo is calling for more crisis accommodation.
Uniting Regional Program Manager Bec Smith said her team had "definitely" seen an increase in homelessness in the past 12 months, as well as a rise in rough sleeping in the community.
"The primary cause for our young people is family relationship breakdown and young people not feeling safe to remain at home due to domestic and family violence," Ms Smith told the Daily Liberal.
"[As well as] lack of affordable housing and the ineffectiveness of current government allowance - it's not meeting the needs due to thresholds for support.
"The general cost of living also impacts our young people and families being able to live independently which impacts all areas of their well-being."
Doorways for Youth is a service for young people aged 16-24 years who are experiencing homelessness and the service provides transitional properties for young people to provide them with a safe space while they receive case management services.
These include building on their living skills, employment and education support, to transition into the private rental market.
Ms Smith said the cost of living was a big big driver for homelessness and rough sleeping, and even an entry level property in the rental market was too high for young people to afford.
She said there needed to be a youth refuge in Dubbo, and she called for more education and initiatives to encourage investors and home-owners to lease properties to first-time renters.
Heath Fryer, Doorways for Youth Coordinator, said the number of youths accessing support from Doorways had risen about 10 per cent in the past year.
"Crisis accommodation is generally full, and even refuges further away like Orange, Bathurst and Armidale are full as well," he told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Fryer appealed to property-owners to "give a young person a go".
"We need more affordable housing in Dubbo. If you have an investment property that you're looking to lease, give a young person a go - you've got to start somewhere," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
As well as relationship breakdown with family, and family and domestic violence, mental health issues and couch surfing were common reasons young people became homeless.
The Uniting Doorways team will be hosting a Youth Homelessness Matters Day on April 19, during Youth Week, which will draw attention to the support needed by homeless youth, and their resilience.
The day will also provide a chance to appeal to the federal government to raise allowances so young people can afford the basic cost of living.
Dubbo Council's Director Community Culture and Places, Jane Bassingthwaighte, said: "There are a number of social based services in the region that assist those who are living homeless and many of them are not-for-profit services. Council has been and continues to take part in discussions on the issues and has supported stronger referral pathways and communications for assistance for those who need it."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.