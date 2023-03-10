Keiley Noble is a young businesswoman, a wife and a mother and soon she could be the winner of one of the Royal Agriculture Society's (RAS) most prestigious awards.
The 27-year-old Mrs Noble is one of the eight finalists for the coveted RM Williams Rural Achiever of the Year award.
Living on the outskirts of Narromine, Mrs Noble basks with pride when talks about becoming a future leader and the fact the RAS young rural achiever program has never had a mother be a winner of even a finalist.
"I am really excited being the first married woman in my age group who's also a mother to be picked among finalists," Mrs Noble said.
"But I think being chosen has got a lot more to do with what I do both in my professional and personal life. I really care about the people in rural areas and it's important that our voices are heard where it matters.
"Nobody is better placed to be the voice for regional Australians than someone like me who actually lives there and breathes it."
Growing up in the Central West, Mrs Noble and her family survived the cycles of natural disasters such as bouts of droughts, a dreadful mouse plague, bushfires, and floods.
Marrying early to farmer and business owner Ross Noble meant juggling family life and studies to complete a university double degree in agriculture and business, and assisting run their enterprise, Noble's Ag Contracting and Hay Sales.
She is also a marriage celebrant while working full-time as a policy officer for the Department of Regional NSW creating policies and strategies that will make rural agricultural towns resilient to drought.
"Having negatively experienced droughts, my main job has become my focus because I believe us regional people should be involved in making policies that impact us," she said.
"I work with councils and communities so they can be better prepared and have plans in place for when drought hits again."
The impacts of the previous droughts, felt while growing up and in her early married life, motivated her to study the two degrees and contribute the skills and experiences gained for her community to thrive.
READ ALSO:
"I've seen in our community that everything is centred around the notions that everything in our lives relies on agriculture and having a business," Mrs Noble said.
"It sounds simple but we are aware that when agriculture is not doing good, then the whole community will not be able to do well ... It flows in every aspect of people's lives."
In the midst of a destructive drought six years ago, Mrs Noble was just 22 and struggling with motherhood to baby Ruby, completing university studies, and working in their business to reduce the pressures on Ross as jobs in their town and nearby dried up.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their town, particularly the young people, and Mrs Noble hopes to assist them "to get out of their comfort zone and give things a go" as part of her role with the Narromine Show Society's youth committee and RAS.
The RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever Award is a program which began in 1989 that recognises the young men and women between the ages of 20-29 contributing their skills and talents to drive progress in their communities.
RAS lead program councillor Yvette McKenzie said the eight finalists from various regions around the state, among them the young mother picked for the first time since the program begun, have been chosen for their devotion to driving rural towns forward.
More importantly, Ms McKenzie said the finalists have proven themselves to be outstanding ambassadors to develop strong and vibrant regional communities.
"The program not only honours their achievements but also helps build a legacy to inspire other young people to follow their footsteps," Ms McKenzie said.
"It's quite easy for most young people to be staying home in their comfort zone since Covid [but] I encourage them to go out, become volunteers, and look for opportunities because they need to maintain community connection", Mrs Noble said.
"Our age group has the capacity and spare time to volunteer and gain professional development opportunities, experience working with committees, and seek connections to help their future career plans."
There are "a lot of positives" that have evolved since Mrs Noble became involved with the society's committee for youths and she believes she is one of the "unique blends" who can stand up and advocate for what's lacking in rural communities.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.