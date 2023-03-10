Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council set to move existing council chambers

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 10 2023 - 1:30pm
Mayor Mathew Dickerson in the current chamber, would like to see a more accessible council chamber for residents. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional Council is looking at spending close to $100,000 to move the existing council chamber to the ground floor conference rooms.

