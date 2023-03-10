Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Crime

Narwee man alleged to have ripped off vulnerable members of Central West community

By Newsroom
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man has been slapped with a range of fraud related charges. File picture.

NSW Police is reminding people to "never" provide personal or banking details to anyone over the phone after a man alleged to have ripped off elderly members of the community was arrested in the Central West on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.