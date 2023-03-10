NSW Police is reminding people to "never" provide personal or banking details to anyone over the phone after a man alleged to have ripped off elderly members of the community was arrested in the Central West on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old will front court in April charged with a range of fraud-related offences after allegedly targeting vulnerable community members.
On February 27, 2023, police initiated an investigation into an incident involving a 73-year-old man. Following inquiries, officers arrested the 38-year-old man in Mudgee on the same day.
He was taken to Mudgee Police Station where he was charged with dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.
Following further inquiries, police allege a similar incidents occurred in February this year involving an elderly couple in Toowoon Bay, and an 84-year-old man in Mudgee.
About 4.20pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 the 38-year-old man was arrested at Kogarah Police Station.
He was charged with a further two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, two counts of recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
The man, from Narwee, a suburb in southern Sydney, was given conditional bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Tuesday, April 4 to face all charges.
Never provide your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone - remember legitimate businesses don't cold-call customers asking for confidential information- Detective Inspector Natalie Antaw
Orana Mid-Western Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Natalie Antaw encouraged members of the community to report any incidents such as these to police.
"If you have doubts about the identity of anyone who claims to represent a business, organisation or government department, contact the body directly. Don't rely on contact details provided by the person - find them through an independent source such as a phone book or online search," she said.
"Never provide your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone - remember legitimate businesses don't cold-call customers asking for confidential information."
Police strongly encourage the community to report any potential scams to their local police station, or to the ACCC via SCAMWATCH report a scam page www.scamwatch.gov.au or by calling 1300 795 995.
