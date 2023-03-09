Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Free hot coffee and fresh wraps on the menu at Orana Support Service's youth-run food van in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
March 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back (left to right) Angie Skordalis, Milly Gaiter, Camryn Reed, Eva Pienaar-Stephens, Ana Pateman. Front (left to right) Azariah Iffland, Linda Smythe and Lyla Morris. Picture by Belinda Soole

A group of eager young people from across Dubbo are getting in some final training ahead of the opening of their food truck at Victoria Park next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.