From finding ways to improve menus and entice customers to satisfy their food cravings, the Central West NSW Hospitality Tradeshow is the place to explore and enjoy.
The region boasts a range of food producers and the two-day tradeshow, organised by Dubbo's Midwest Foods and Liquor, showcases everything they offer to locals.
It's a free trade-only event held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, where 60 exhibitors offer a sample of their latest products and services, including the latest reusable and biodegradable food packaging and cutlery.
Among the exhibitors are Australian and international brands offering new and trending tastes for menus with meat, seafood, small goods, and specialty or artisan foods, as well as the latest ideas in the foodie scene, according to Midwest marketing manager, Jo Suckling.
"This is our chance to bring our suppliers and customers together in one convenient place here in Dubbo. They need not travel far to reach out and get all the deals," Ms Suckling said.
Lined up are hands-on workshops and discussions with some of the best food and service suppliers in Australia, in addition to an opportunity to learn new ways on how to make more money from your menu.
Also included in the program is a live performance during a cocktail gathering on March 21 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm by Suzie Q and Toby J, circus celebrities who perform with Cirque du Soleil and more recently, on a reality TV show, Australia's Got Talent.
"It's going to be quite a unique food and liquor event for the Central West with a circus-themed night," Ms Sucking said.
"We just want to give our business suppliers and customers a night of fun which promises to be spectacular."
Midwest Foods and Liquor also offers two $50 vouchers for any businesses attending the show to spend at any of the exhibitors' stalls, which opens at 3pm on the Tuesday.
Ms Suckling said they are inviting the business owners to meet and chat, share ideas on the latest products, or inspire each other on ways to boost bottom lines and improve their products and services.
On Wednesday, March 22, the exhibits open at 9am and closes at 2pm. Last year's tradeshow was a raving success with many hospitality and catering business owners led by members of the Foodservice Industry Association of NSW gathered at the tradeshow.
If you want savvy ideas for your food, liquor, hospitality and catering business, join Midwest's tradeshow and stay ahead.
Many recognisable food brands are exhibiting their latest food innovations including Don KR Foods, Bertocchi, Bega Foods, Inghams, Streets, Sara Lee, Pasta Italia, Groenz, Goodman Fielder, Mission, Markwell Foods, Steggles, Milk Lab, Hermans and Helen's European Cuisine among others.
For more details about the tradeshow, click here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
