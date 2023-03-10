Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

NSW Election 2023: Dugald Saunders, Kate Richardson and Josh Black outline their plans to improve electorate's disaster response

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo candidates Kate Richardson, Dugald Saunders and Josh Black on how they would improve the government's disaster response. Pictures from file

In a political term marked by fire, flood and plague, measures to improve the government's response to natural disasters have been a major talking point for candidates across the political spectrum in the lead up to the March 25 election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.