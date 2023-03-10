In a political term marked by fire, flood and plague, measures to improve the government's response to natural disasters have been a major talking point for candidates across the political spectrum in the lead up to the March 25 election.
We asked some of the candidates running for the seat of Dubbo four questions to gauge what they would do - if elected - to help improve the government's response to the forces of nature.
Incumbent Nationals member Dugald Saunders said if re-elected, his government would "continue to support all disaster-impacted communities" across NSW.
'We're constantly assessing the response to and recovery from natural disasters to learn lessons so that we can be better prepared for the future," he said.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government takes an all-hazards approach to natural disasters and emergency management to ensure better support and protection for communities across the state.
"In December, in response to the independent Flood Inquiry, we established the NSW Reconstruction Authority, which has responsibility for hazard mitigation planning, as well as disaster recovery."
He noted that, across the Dubbo electorate, 19 Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations have been built or upgraded since 2011 and 27 vehicles have been delivered.
He added, more than $6 billion has been committed to flood recovery projects over the past 12 months, including more than $850 million paid out in individual grants.
"Just today we announced over $1 million to support flood affected sports facilities in Wellington," he said.
However, Labor candidate Josh Black thinks financial assistance is not currently delivered fast enough to impacted communities.
"The government committed $1.6 billion in funds to help communities in the northern rivers impacted by floods. A year on only one fifth have been paid," he said.
"The government's processes have consistently been mired in excessive bureaucracy, failing to account for the situation on the ground where key documents have been lost to flood waters or bushfires.'
Mr Black said the government's grants system set up by the government in the wake of the Black summer bushfires was "deeply flawed" and "highly politicised".
"No matter where you live, or who you vote for in New South Wales, your government must support you, particularly in the event of a natural disaster,'
"Politicising the recovery grants process while people have lost everything is an utter disgrace."
He said, if elected to power, a Labor government would work to strengthen and improve the Reconstruction Commission which was set up to streamline efforts to help communities build back after natural disasters. Labor would also investigate installing "world leading" sensor technology that gives "real-time alerts of impending fires, floods or other hazards".
"We know that flood gauges sometimes fail and so we're looking to pilot sensor technology in certain areas that give real-time alerts of impending fires, floods or other hazards,' he said.
"This pilot, if successful, will hopefully then be able to be rolled out state-wide including to Dubbo - a flood gauge on the Little River is desperately required."
Kate Richardson, who is running for the seat of Dubbo for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party, agrees there is more that can be done to improve the government's response to natural disasters.
She said she wants to see more funding given to emergency services and financial relief delivered in a "faster" and "more effective" way.
"In the review process following recent disasters, it has been found that applying for financial assistance or grants is complex. Applicants were often interviewed multiple times, leading to frustration and trauma," she said.
"This process should be accessible to all who have experienced a natural disaster and lost their homes, properties, and livelihood. Streamlining this process and ensuring that all legitimately in need of assistance can access it quickly and in full is the first way I would help the community."
Ms Richardson would also like to see more agency given to landholders to mitigate natural disaster risk on their own properties and said "allowing our landholders to manage their land is an excellent place to start regarding natural disasters".
"The SFF has always had the policy that farmers and landholders should be able to manage their properties to reduce the fuel load, reducing the chance of fire on their property," she said.
"This can be achieved through changes to NSW zoning laws and reducing the red tape involved in this decision-making process."
"Let's not forget the drought. The SFF would introduce legislated drought assistance by classifying drought as a natural disaster under emergency services legislation."
Asked whether they thought instances of natural disaster were becoming more common in the region and whether mitigating climate change should be considered as part of the government's disaster response, all three candidates agreed.
"Natural disasters are core to the Australian experience. We have always battled floods, fires and droughts," said Josh Black.
"The science indicates that climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of natural disasters. That means climate adaptation must be a key feature of disaster preparation and climate change policy in NSW."
Ms Richardson said her party acknowledges a growing population, the activity of humans over time and other naturally occurring climatic conditions will have some impact on the earth and climate in the long term.
"We would support any scientific evidence-based approach to handling the impacts of humans on the climate that did not unnecessarily restrict the activities of farmers, resources, transport, manufacturing, or any other industry," she said.
"Increasing bushfires in NSW are becoming more intense and more frequent due to the loss of active and adaptive management of our land over the last few decades. We will not accept policy based opinion, popular belief or the views of extremist groups."
Mr Saunders stopped short of acknowledging climate change directly, but said research from the Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO shows "bushfire seasons are becoming longer and more extreme".
"In response to the independent Bushfire Inquiry, the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has established the State's first Bushfire and Natural Hazard Research Centre to help make NSW a world leader in better understanding and predicting the risk of fire and other natural hazards on communities," he added.
The state election is set to be held on March 25. There are six candidates running in the seat of Dubbo.
