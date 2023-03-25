Dubbo's Shanaya Landow and Nathan Smith, both aged 18, were nervous yet eager to cast their first official vote in this year's state election.
"The idea of voting is great. It's amazing that we get to choose how we're run and how things should work," Ms Landow said.
"But if you're not interested in it, there's heaps of people doing it at random."
Ms Landow said a lot of Australians didn't have much interest in voting and felt like they shouldn't be forced to. In her experience, many people voted to avoid being fined and would eventually choose a random candidate.
She too was worried about not knowing the ins and outs of politics but her partner, Mr Smith, has helped her understand the voting process.
"I have a bit of guidance now and I really trust him so I'm extremely excited. Otherwise I'd probably be scared to vote," Ms Landow said.
Mr Smith became interested in voting because of school where he was curious about ancient history and Rome. He was enthusiastic about submitting his first ballot paper as the last time he voted was for his school's captain.
"I like looking into politics," he said.
"Most people say it's just one person lying to people or being real charismatic but I like to look beyond that, what they're actually trying to do with policies and what they're trying to help people with."
Mr Smith felt it had been a decade since the region had had a change in leadership.
"The Coalition, which is the Liberals and the Nationals, have been here. They've been in for long enough, I feel like it's someone else's turn," he said.
Mr Smith said young people needed read up about political leaders and their policies because the former's votes could "100 per cent" make a difference.
"When you go to vote just remember who you want to represent your best interests... because [voting] does matter. Your decision could affect you right now or 10 or 20 years down the lane," he said.
The pair headed to the polling booths as soon as they finished their work shifts for the day.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.